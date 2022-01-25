Glasgow to host world’s biggest cycling event

Glasgow is gearing up to host “the biggest cycling event in the world” attracting one million spectators to the city next year.

The first ever UCI Cycling World Championships could bring in an estimated £67 million to the Scottish economy – with a major chunk of the cash coming to Glasgow.

The huge sporting competition will welcome 2,600 elite cyclists from 120 countries with races including road, indoor and track cycling, mountain biking and BMX.

Another 8,000 cyclists are expected to take part in “mass participation” routes, known as the Gran Fondo.

Kelvingrove Park, the Emirates Arena and George Square have been lined up to host some of the events over the course of 10 days in August, 2023.

Councillors are due to sign off on contract arrangements for the event at the City Administration Committee this week.

A report going in front of the committee said: “This will be the biggest cycling event in the world with over 100 countries represented and over 200 World Champions being crowned during the event.”

It added: “Being the first ever hosts of this event it will become the pinnacle of the international cycling competition calendar and will cement Glasgow’s reputation as a global event destination and top 5 Ultimate Sporting City.”

Glasgow City Council is contributing £15 million towards the event – which will see 13 world championship disciplines taking place.

VisitScotland subsidiary 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd is to deliver the event.

It is proposed Glasgow Life manage some of the activities.

The council paper said: “It is recognised that Glasgow Life has the appropriate expertise and experience in delivery world class sporting events, as such it is proposed that Glasgow Life manage the day to day delivery of the agreed Glasgow activities. This shall include entering into various contractual arrangements with suppliers for the delivery of the agreed operational requirements.”

Councillors are recommended to “instruct council officers to enter into negotiations with 2023 Cycling World Championships Limited to agree and finalise the contractual delivery and hosting arrangements and seeks approval for the chief executive to enter into any agreements on suitable terms.”