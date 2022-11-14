The 15-year-old rising star has been taking the Karate world by storm alongside his caring duties - but he needs community support if he is to continue.

A 15 year-old young carer from Glasgow is living his dream as he represents Scotland as a martial artist - winning the Scottish Championships and being selected for competitions across the UK and Europe.

Zane Longmuir practices Karate, he’s only 15 years-old, and is a young carer for his mum Audrey, who has both rheumatoid arthritis and chronic fatigue. While attending to his caring duties he has managed to keep up with his training since he was nine years old at Douglas Academy in Milngavie.

Zane has trained in Karate since 201, and all that hard work paid off last year when he was chosen to represent the Scottish Karate Union of Great Britian (KUGB) at several competitions across all of Britain.

Zane was recently selected to compete in the World Championships in September. His next competition is next month in the European Championships in Switzerland, where he is part of a smaller select Scottish squad. Costs associated with this are estimated to be around £2,000.

Zane Longmuir said:“I loved it the very first time I tried it. I like all the Sensei (Karate Instructors) who instruct. They are kind but strict and have always encouraged me to do my best. It’s just my mum and I, but even when she isn’t feeling well she makes sure I don’t miss my training.”

“Not only was the karate great it was really lovely for my mum and I to go away for a weekend. It felt like we had had a holiday together. Something we don’t always get a chance to do.

“I felt very lucky that I have found a sport that I love and have made good friends through.”

Zane Longmuir (middle) is a young carer and practitioner of Karate - the 15 year old is a rising star in the scene across Europe but he needs community support if he’s going to continue his rocketing martial arts career.

The young carer was able to cover the entry fee to competitions by saving his Christmas and birthday money. Thanks to support from local group, CarersLink, Zane was able to access funding via donations, legacies, and a Short Breaks Time to Live Grant.

Carers Link and Zane’s mum, Audrey, are now seeking wider community support for Zane. Although Carers Link can still contribute some funding to Zane and his family, they worry that this is not enough to meet all of Zane’s needs along with other young carers across Glasgow, nor is it sustainable.

Audrey and Carers Link are reaching out to any organisation, trust, local business or individual that would be interested in sponsoring Zane to support his childhood dream.

Audrey said: “We truly appreciate all the support given to us last year by Carers Link. They have always supported Zane as a Young Carer but went above and beyond last year with the additional funding.

“Since my health changed years ago I have found it at times frustrating that I can’t work and provide in a way I once could.

“Through these competitions, I have seen Zane grow in confidence and both physical and mental strength. He is able to meet and enjoy time with his peers as well as enjoy normal childhood interactions.”