8 big developments that could change the face of Glasgow

Glasgow is a vibrant city, constantly adapting and being updated.

The plans for Portcullis House.

From huge tower blocks and housing developments to grand hotels and shopping complexes, there are lots of plans which could change the face of the city.

Work has started on some, others have just been approved, while some are still in the planning stages.

Here are eight developments which could change the face of the city.

Portcullis House

Plans were submitted last week to demolish Portcullis House and build a 33-storey complex with housing, shops, food and drink venues.

The plans have been submitted by the Watkin Jones Group and would see a major redevelopment of the India Street site.

The build-to-rent and co-living development would consist of 685 residential units - made up of 279 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and 406 co-living studios.

Barclays Campus

Work is well underway on this major development in Tradeston, which is set to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

As well as providing office space for the banking giant’s northern Europe hub, it will also include accommodation and commercial units.

The site is bounded by Clyde Place, Commerce Street, Kingston Street, West Street and Centre Street.

Easterhouse housing development

It is not just the city centre and the areas around it which are being developed.

Capper Farm Enterprises is seeking permission to build 1200 homes on land between Easterhouse and the M73.

It given the green light, it will also include sheltered accommodation and a neighbourhood centre.

SEC expansion plans

Glasgow City Council gave the green light earlier this year to proposals for a £200 million expansion of the Scottish Events Campus (SEC).

The huge development will include additional exhibition and conference facilities, associated banqueting facilities, a potential hotel development, a site wide energy centre, an elevated public plaza and continuous river walkway.

Candleriggs Square

Work has just started on the £300 million redevelopment of Candleriggs Square, in Merchant City.

The development will include a 500-bed hotel, which will be owned and operated by The Student Hotel, as well as apartments, offices, restaurants and more.

Queen Street station

New plans were submitted this year for the second phase of the transformation of Queen Street station, following the redevelopment of the station itself.

The new building would be built on the eastern side of the station, along North Hanover Street, and include retail and food and drink outlets.

Shawlands Arcade

HAUS Collective revealed plans earlier this year to transform Shawlands Arcade.

It wants to build a new shopping and leisure complex, as well as provide more homes, on the site of the current shopping centre, which was built in the ‘60s.

Central Quay

Work has finally started on developing the derelict plot of land on Anderston Quay, next to the Daily Record offices.