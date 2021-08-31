Concerns have been raised over plans to demolish a Victorian industrial building in Finnieston to create room for a ‘generic tower block of flats’.

What are the plans: Kelvin Properties has purchased the site at 63 Houldsworth Street with the aim of redevelopment. The building, which is not listed, would be demolished as part of the plans. A new 34-flat, 12-storey development would the be built on the site.

The application states: “The only part of this building worth saving is the front elevation and even this is tarnished by the ‘modern’ altered ground floor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In addition, the entire interior would need to be re-clad in insulated lining to make it fit for residential use. Retaining this section would blight the development of the rest of the site, blocking the installation of an ideal sized residential development.

“As the building is not listed, nor in a conservation area, it should be demolished to make way for a confident, contemporary design, suitable for creating sustainable and low energy properties of desirable proportions for the modern market.”

What are the complaints: Local MSP Paul Sweeney wrote on social media that he objected to the plans.

He wrote: “Demolishing one of the last Victorian industrial buildings in Finnieston, to replace it with a generic tower block of flats is totally unacceptable. It contravenes both the placemaking and heritage elements of the City Plan and I have objected to it. Convert it, don’t demolish it.”

How old is the building: It is understood the building was constructed in 1877 for J&A Mcfarlane, mangle manufacturers. The building has survived huge redevelopment in the Finnieston area and is still used as a fishmonger, although this is just on the lower levels.