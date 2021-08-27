Plans to demolish Portcullis House and build a 33-storey complex with housing, shops, food and drink venues, have been submitted.

Portcullis House in Glasgow.

The plans have been submitted by the Watkin Jones Group and would see a major redevelopment of the India Street site.

The build-to-rent and co-living development would consist of 685 residential units - made up of 279 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and 406 co-living studios.

The BTR aspect would form the northern part of the site, with the tallest element rising up to 33-storeys. The co-living development would be on the southern part of the site, rising to 18-storeys at its tallest point.

Co-living complex developments have become common in the UK. The idea is that residents sleep in their rooms but live in the buildings, with a range of shared spaces and facilities.

The application states: “It is our view that the proposed development will act as a catalyst for wider change in this part of the city centre.

“The way we live in cities is changing, with both co-living and BTR developments responding to this, filling in a gap in diversifying housing stock and meeting the aspirations of the Council’s objectives of repopulating the city centre.