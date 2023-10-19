Asda Maryhill’s own Carol Cairns praised for incredible community work
The ASDA Maryhill colleague is well-known in the community for her charity work and kind demeanour
Asda Maryhill colleague Carol Cairns is being praised for going above and beyond, both in work and in her free time where she volunteers to help the homeless community in Glasgow.
Carol, who has worked at Asda for 35 years, gives up her free time to volunteer for the Kindness Homeless Street Team Charity, giving out food and helping homeless people in the city to get off the streets.
Kind Carol started volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been working with the charity every day for three years.
Carol, who works as part of Asda’s ambient team, said:“I tend to do stuff every day for Kindness, but predominantly on a Sunday and a Monday which are my days off.
“I’ve been volunteering now for three years. I started during Covid just to help people out. It was good to go out and help people at nighttime. We delivered hot meals and made sure folk were all right and we kept doing it from then onwards.
“I mainly help out on my own, but sometimes my sister, Susan, comes along to help too.”
Carol is well-known by both shoppers and staff at the Asda Maryhill store, she is near-famous in the community for her selfless acts of kindness.
Kindness Homeless Street Team Charity Chairperson, Laura McSorley, said:“Carol is an amazing person. She gives up most of her personal time to enhance the lives of others.
“We run a soup kitchen twice per week, we also run a food bank five days per week and a community cafe. The services are for homeless and vulnerable families.
“Carol makes everyone’s day so much better. She has such a positive spirit and touches people’s lives with her kindness and true compassion. Asda should be really proud of her as a colleague!”