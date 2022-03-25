Aspiring Glasgow tiler reaches semi-final of Screwfix apprentice competition

An apprentice tiler from Glasgow is a step closer to winning the ultimate title – Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

Morgan Swift applied for the competition earlier this year and has now been selected to go through to the semi-final, together with more than 30 other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting £10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

‘One step closer’

Morgan (22) is studying for an NVQ in wall and floor tiling and said: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.

“To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.

Morgan Swift has reached the semi-finals.

“Winning the competition will prove not only to myself but other people, that female tradespeople can also succeed within the construction industry – all it takes is the right attitude and the right amount of dedication.”

Morgan was shortlisted due to the passion, dedication, and ambition which shone through in the application.

Having been awarded CITB Apprentice of The Year for the second year running, Morgan has also competed in the UK skill-build competitions and has also had the opportunity to train alongside the UK Squad training programme for world skills which highlights her passion for the trade.

How will the final work?

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade. I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage the best of luck!”