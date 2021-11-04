Call for action on fireworks after incidents in Pollokshields

There have been calls for tougher action on the anti-social use of fireworks, following incidents in Pollokshields.

Friday is Bonfire Night - although the main event in Glasgow Green is not going ahead this year.

Each year, on November 5, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responds to hundreds of calls due to uncontrolled bonfires.

Now a Glasgow MSP and a community campaigner are calling for more action to be taken to solve the issue.

What is the issue in Pollokshields?

Community campaigner Danny Phillips said there have already been issues with fireworks in Pollokshields this week.

He said people are “losing faith” in the Scottish Government over the problem.

Mr Phillips said: “We already have firework trouble breaking out in Pollokshields. We want it confirmed that we have enough police to deal with firework problems and they are not all too busy working at COP26.

“We phoned 999 the other night when fireworks were being shot horizontally down our street by a large gang, and it took a long while for them to respond.

“The fact that communities have to go through another bonfire night without the promised changes to the law is not acceptable. People are losing faith in the Scottish Government ability to do anything about this problem. We have had lots of promises but no action.”

What did the MSP say?

MSP Pauline McNeill welcomed recent comments from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her approach to the misuse of fireworks, but said Police Scotland and the Scottish Government need to do more.

She said: “It’s unacceptable that each year communities across Glasgow are terrorised by the misuse of fireworks.

“As part of my casework I have been sent videos of fireworks being launched horizontally down streets causing damage to property and trapping residents in their homes until either the police arrive or the people responsible move on.

“Nicola Sturgeon described herself as having a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to the misuse of fireworks and accepted that it can lead to serious injury and even death. It was good to hear that the First Minister shares my concerns, and I will be interested to see if the rhetoric matches the reality in the coming days.