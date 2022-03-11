Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi attends Show Racism the Red Card event at Ibrox

Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi visited the Rangers Charity Foundation at Ibrox to discuss diversity, breaking barriers and boundaries.

Chandi, who has toured around the UK, visited Glasgow to address hundreds of young people to tell them their goals are in their own hands.

Chandi visited Ibrox Park (March 10) for an event hosted by Rangers Charity Foundation to raise “the red card against racism”. The event welcomed people from all different communities and backgrounds and Chandi said she hopes to ‘work together to make this change.’

She added: “It is time to add some more names, diversity and to make history.”

The British Army Physiotherapist successfully managed to complete a solo and unsupported expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole on January 3, 2022, becoming the first woman of colour to make history as she travelled 700 miles and battled bitter temperatures of up to -50c to conquer this expedition.

Captain Chandi said: “ Hopefully doing something that pushes me so far out of my comfort zone, will inspire others to believe in themselves and push their boundaries.”