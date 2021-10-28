COP26: Bear Grylls coming to Glasgow for ‘The Extreme Hangout’

Bear Grylls is coming to Glasgow to take part in ‘The Extreme Hangout’ - a climate change conference and entertainment hub during COP26.

Bear Grylls is coming to Glasgow for COP26.

What is The Extreme Hangout?

This floating hub has been created by Extreme International in partnership with One Young World as a space to give the younger generation a platform for their voices to be heard.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delegates and guests at The Extreme Hangout, Powered by OVO, will be unafraid to have the hard conversations, tackle the big issues, buck the status quo, and pledge tangible solutions and actions to tackle climate change.

What’s on at The Extreme Hangout?

Every day will feature a key topic through four, hour-long panel discussions from some of the world’s leading organisations and inspiring individuals; experts, activists, agitators, celebrities, artists, musicians – who are all committed to the climate action agenda.

Highlights include:

· A climate Justice panel chaired by Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy with prominent young activists Dr Mya-Rose Craig, Noga Levy Rapoport and Joycelyn Longdon discussing the intersectionality of sustainability with class, gender, race and how those least responsible for the problems are most likely to bear the brunt of the negative effects of the climate crisis.

· #PromiseToThePlanet - from a promise to a plan with Bear Grylls, adventurer and world scouting chief ambassador and a panel of inspiring young leaders on how making an individual promise to combat the climate crisis as well as working in groups and engaging decision makers can lead to a meaningful change.

· Food for thought; Rethinking the global food system in the age of the climate crisis. Chaired by Abhinav Khanal, co-founder and executive director at Bean Voyage, a non-profit social enterprise that provides training and market access to smallholder women coffee producers in Costa Rica. Panellists include social sustainability and environmental advocate Arizona Muse and co-founder of Too Good To Go, Jammie Crummie.

Other people taking part include:

· Amber Nuttall – environmental activist

· AY Young – Artist, entrepreneur, sustainability activist

· Clover Hogan – climate activist

· Hugo Tagholm – Chief Executive of charity Surfers Against Sewage

· Lewis Phugh – endurance swimmer and environmental campaigner

· Magid Magid – race and climate justice activist

· Marinel Ubaldo - climate activists that is driving change in Asia

· Tori Tsui – climate activist

· Robert Charles Swan - the first person to walk to both Poles

· Ron Garan – Former NASA Astronaut

As well as the panel debates, throughout the 11 days guests will be able to check out a climate based photography exhibition, relax and recharge in the café where guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable coffee cups and water bottles. From 7pm until midnight there will be screenings of thought-provoking films and debates, followed by live acoustic music from world class musicians and DJ’s from 9pm until midnight.

When are where are the events?

Located on The Ferry, permanently moored at the Anderston Quay, The Extreme Hangout is hosting 11-days of live energetic discussion from 9am to 6pm and evening entertainment from 7pm to midnight, with panels curated with One Young World.

How much does it cost to attend The Extreme Hangout?

All events will be ticketed, daytime panels will be free of charge to attend, evening entertainment will be charged at a nominal fee. All the panel discussions are going to be live streamed across the world, with highlights available on Extreme’s website, social pages and partner platforms.

What are the organisers saying?

Environmentalist and founder, Amber Nuttall said: “The idea of creating The Extreme Hangout at COP26 was fuelled by the realisation that the voices of young people are so often ignored, dismissed or patronised.

“As they are going to inherit this planet and will be impacted most by the climate crisis, it is vital that their concerns be heard loud and clear at COP26, their active participation is crucial. As a youth focused brand that explores all corners of the earth through extreme and adventure sports, Extreme wanted to help create a unique platform for these voices to be heard.

“With the support of One Young World, we have secured a very exciting, diverse and inspiring roster of speakers, activists, artists, all with the aim to engage, educate, empower and embolden everyone who joins in. The hope is that everyone who comes to The Extreme Hangout at COP26 will leave with more hope, less fear and a deeper understanding of how they can be part of the solution.”

Where do I get tickets?