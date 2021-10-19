COP26: Here are the Covid-19 restrictions in place during the climate summit

World leaders and around 25,000 delegates will descend on Glasgow later this month for COP26.

While Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland have eased, travelling abroad is still a hassle - working out what colour list your destination falls under, what quarantine restrictions are in place, and what testing needs to be done.

And it is no easier being a delegate travelling to Scotland for COP26. With thousands of people from around the world travelling to one destination and meeting up in person, rather than holding online events, numerous rules have been put in place in a bid to keep everyone safe.

What rules do COP26 delegates have to follow?

Everyone must be able to show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result.

Everyone must be able to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Everyone must take part in the daily test programme. This includes pre-departure testing, tests in the days following arrival, and daily tests throughout COP26. This will be for all attendees, whether vaccinated or not. Evidence of a negative test must be provided each day for those who wish to enter the Blue Zone

Anyone who has been in a red list area in the 10 days prior to arriving in the UK must undergo managed quarantine. Those who are unvaccinated must do 10 days; those who have been vaccinated must do 5. The UK Government has offered to fund these quarantine stays, for those who would otherwise be unable to attend the event.

Do COP26 attendees have to be fully vaccinated?

While full vaccination is ‘strong encouraged’ for those attending the climate summit, it is not essential.

The UK Government is also accepting any Covid-19 vaccine administered by any vaccine system - including those not approved by the MHRA, EMA and FDA, such as Sputnik V.

Participants can put their vaccination information through a portal before departing for the UK.

The public will not need to have proof of vaccination to enter the Green Zone.

What is the COP26 Covid-19 Code of Conduct?

A strict code of conduct has been set up to explain how attendees should behave at the summit, regarding Covid-19.

This includes details on what actions should be taken before and during COP26 - such as following the advice of NHS Test and Protect.

Any breaches of this code of conduct will be dealt with by the UNFCCC Secretariat.

Serious breaches include providing false information on your vaccination status, failing to undergo quarantine if required, and failing to comply with the testing programme.

What has the COP26 president said on the matter?

COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma said: “COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off. The recent IPCC report underlines why COP26 must go ahead this November to allow world leaders to come together and set out decisive commitments to tackle climate change.

“We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of COVID mitigation measures. This includes an offer from the UK Government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 Presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow.”

Could COP26 lead to more Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?

Public health experts have warned that cruise ships used to house conference staff during COP26 could cause Covid outbreaks and prompt a new wave of infections.

Two huge vessels will be berthed on the River Clyde to provide accommodation for workers during the climate summit.