Glasgow council to give arts groups over £10k

A Glasgow arts group and events at an Anderston community centre are to receive more than £10,000.

Councillors decided to award Halo Arts £4280 and The Pyramid at Anderston £6244 to run multiple events celebrating different cultures.

Halo Arts, which delivers youth drama in the West End and Southside, believes there is a gap in the Anderston and City region for young people learning about theatre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pyramid at Anderston will receive funding.

As part of their plan for the area 30 young people would meet at the Pyramid for sessions with a professional theatre tutor. The group would aim to produce two shows a year.

The Pyramid aims to use the money to run multiple events between 31st October this year and January 2023.

Councillors decided to grant the funding at the Anderston, City, Yorkhill Area Partnership earlier this month as part of its council area budget allocations.

Area Partnership chair SNP councillor Eva Bolander said: “To get the well renowned Halo Arts Theatre programme up and running in Anderston is fantastic. There is a lack of activities for young people in the area and with their experience and having seen what Halo Arts did last summer in the Pyramid’s summer programme, I am confident it will be successful and provide much wanted activities.”

Councillor Bolander also welcomed money for the Pyramid and praised the centre.

She said: “Seeing all the things happening in and around the Pyramid in Anderston, and the benefits this community centre is bringing to the area, I am very pleased that funding for activities throughout the year is now in place.”