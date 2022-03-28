Glasgow council is set to mark the 35th anniversary of a Glasgow nightclub.

Councillor Jon Molyneux has put forward a motion ahead of this week’s full council meeting, marking the 35th anniversary of the Sub Club.

The Jamaica Street venue was opened in April 1987, and has been a part of the vibrant Glasgow nightlife scene ever since.

Cllr Molyneux’s motion also asks that the council recognise the 25th anniversary of the Optimo club night - which launched at the Sub Club - and the 30th anniversary of the opening of ‘pioneering’ music shop Rubadub.

The Sub Club has been open almost 35 years.

It calls on the council to help the venues celebrate these landmark anniversaries.

What does the motion say?

The motion adds: “Council further notes that these businesses have helped Glasgow establish an enduring national and international reputation for producing and enjoying high quality electronic, house and techno music. Council recognises their substantial cultural and economic impact on the city and their role in encouraging and nurturing a steady stream of talented DJs and producers, many of whom have gone on to achieve international success, and that this continues today. “Council thanks their respective founders and key figures for their contributions to the city of Glasgow. “Council recalls Glasgow’s status as UNESCO City of Music and believes there is an important opportunity to better tell the story of electronic music in Glasgow, including the contribution of these and other Glasgow nightclubs, club nights, promoters, DJs, producers, record shops and related creative industries.

“Council therefore asks the chief executive of Glasgow Life and the Lord Provost’s office to consider how the council can help these businesses to mark their respective milestone celebrations in 2022, which should include ways we can celebrate and tell the story of electronic music in Glasgow, its pioneers and their enduring legacy.