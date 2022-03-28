The setlist when Foo Fighters played Bellahouston Park in 2019 - were you there?

It was announced this morning (26 March) that Taylor Hawkins, the long-time drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50. Tributes have been pouring in, with many remembering the Foos legendary gigs including those in Scotland and Glasgow.
The band said they were “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.
Hawkins, 50, played in the Foo Fighters with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.
In a statement posted on social media, the band wrote: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters official account tweeted.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.
“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
The Foo Fighters played the summer sessions at Bellahouston Park in August 2019.
Here we take a look back at the set list from that gig.
- Stacked Actors
- The Pretender
- Learn to Fly
- Run
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Times Like These
- Drum Solo
- Sunday Rain
- My Hero
- (Dave solo into full band)
- These Days
- La Dee Da
- Walk
- The Boys Are Back in Town / Good Times / Flower of Scotland / Ziggy Stardust / Scar Tissue
- (Band introductions)
- Under Pressure
- (Queen cover)
- All My Life
- I'll Stick Around
- (Tour Debut)
- Wheels
- (Slow Version)
- Monkey Wrench
- Hey, Johnny Park!
- Dirty Water
- This Is a Call
- Best of You
- Let There Be Rock
- (AC/DC cover)
- Everlong