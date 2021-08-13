Drugs the biggest issue in city centre neighbourhoods, according to residents

Drug use, discarded drug-taking paraphernalia and drug dealing are some of the biggest problems blighting two city centre neighbourhoods, according to residents.

Discarded drug-taking paraphernalia is one of the biggest problems. Pic: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

Merchant City and Trongate Community Council published the results of its latest survey, when it asked residents for their thoughts on the area.

What are the problems: As well as the drugs issue, other problems highlighted by locals include the lack of refuse and recycling facilities, parking and traffic, too many empty shop units, pavement conditions and general mess.

Things that can improve the area: Residents suggested a list of improvements which could make life in the area better. The list includes better healthcare provision, increased pedestrianisation and more pedestrian-friendly streets.

What other things were highlighted: Locals said there was too much focus on developments that were not sympathetic to the local environment - and that profit seem to be the only motive, rather than strengthening the community and adding affordable housing. Other notes called for more social inclusion and more engagement with the Trongate community.

What happens next: The survey is being shared with elected officials and the police.