Easterhouse residents offered free Christmas dinner

Easterhouse residents are being offered a free, three-course Christmas dinner this week.

Wellhouse Housing Association is getting into the festive spirit this December by offering a free Christmas lunch to all its residents.

What’s included in the dinner?

The Christmas feast will be held Monday to Friday up until Christmas Eve from 12-2pm at the Community Café, and is prepped and hosted by volunteers at East End Flatpack Meals.

Funded by Impact Funders to help bring the community closer together this festive period, the three-course meal with include soup, turkey or beef with all the trimmings, roast potatoes, veg and pudding for dessert.

During the month of January the volunteers at East End Flat Pack Meals will be serving the Wellhouse tenants a free breakfast roll and tea or coffee Monday to Friday at the Community Café.

‘Getting together and having some fun’

Wellhouse HA chair, Maureen Morris said: “Christmas is all about getting together and having some fun, and after the challenges we all faced last year, our community deserves this more than ever.

“It’s a busy and expensive time for all, so we wanted to find a way we could support our residents while bringing everyone together to celebrate; and with the help of the wonderful team at East End Flatpacks, we have manged to do just that.

“Initiatives like this show just how much community spirit Easterhouse has and seeing old and young people coming together to enjoy a Christmas lunch is a brilliant thing to be a part of.”

How do I get the meal?