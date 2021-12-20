Dozens of trains to and from Glasgow have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

ScotRail says it has seen a rise in the number of its staff being forced to self-isolate because of Covid-19.

It is warning customers to check services before travelling today.

It posted on social media yesterday: “ScotRail continues to be affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus which is causing some cancellations - mainly across central Scotland.”

What services are cancelled?

A number of ScotRail services to and from Glasgow Central and Queen Street have been cancelled as a result.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and East Kilbride, and Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock are among those which will not be running later today.