ScotRail says it has seen a rise in the number of its staff being forced to self-isolate because of Covid-19.
It is warning customers to check services before travelling today.
It posted on social media yesterday: “ScotRail continues to be affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus which is causing some cancellations - mainly across central Scotland.”
What services are cancelled?
A number of ScotRail services to and from Glasgow Central and Queen Street have been cancelled as a result.
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and East Kilbride, and Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock are among those which will not be running later today.
You can keep up-to-date with the latest cancellations on the ScotRail website.