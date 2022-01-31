The charity marked the special occasion by gifting a Moonpig sweet hamper to Edna, alongside the birthday card that has raised vital funds to help other older people who may also be experiencing loneliness.

After learning that Edna spent her 100th birthday alone last year, Hector House issued a plea for people to send cards.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This resulted in thousands of birthday wishes including a response from Moonpig, who designed a personalised card in Edna’s honour with profits up to £15,000 going to Independent Age.

Thousands of cards were delivered to Hector House to celebrate Edna Clayton's 101st birthday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Claire said: “It was an honour to meet Edna and wish her a happy birthday from everyone at Independent Age! She is the talk of the town and it was lovely to see some of the thousands of cards that she has received from all around the world.

“Unfortunately we know that Edna is not alone in missing out on celebrations for important milestones because of Covid restrictions.

"Many older people up and down the country had similar experiences to Edna during the pandemic and as restrictions ease, it’s so important people can rebuild connections to combat loneliness and isolation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Edna and Moonpig for choosing to support Independent Age. The money raised through this initiative could help us to reach more isolated older people.”

Independent Age focuses on the issues that impact those in later life, such as health, poverty and loneliness.