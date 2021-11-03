A demonstration, to be held in George Square next week, is to demand better public transport services in Glasgow.

Organisers Get Glasgow Moving argue that improved public transport will help address the climate crisis.

They want Glaswegians to take part in the protest and call on the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, SPT and others to deliver a ‘world-class’ transport system.

What’s the problem with Glasgow’s public transport system?

Glaswegians have been calling for improvements to the city’s public transport system for some time - and COP26 has only highlighted those issues.

The Glasgow Subway service is operating for longer hours over the weekends, but only due the climate summit.

Meanwhile, COP26 delegates are able to take advantage of an integrated travel pass - something that is not on offer to ordinary Glaswegians.

MSP Pauline McNeill argued this week that the people of Glasgow deserve better, adding: ““If we can do it for COP26 we can do it now - our ambitions for transport services must be much higher for ordinary Glaswegians.”

When will the demonstration be held?