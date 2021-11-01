Glaswegians deserve same public transport as COP26 delegates, says MSP

People in Glasgow deserve the same public transport services as COP26 delegates, a local MSP has said.

With Glasgow now hosting COP26 and delegates from around the world staying in the city, public transport services have been improved for the duration of the summit.

However, it has sparked arguments over why some of the changes are not available for Glaswegians.

What’s the issue?

During COP26 Glasgow subway users will have access to 4G for the first time, but only for the duration of the conference.

The subway service will also be operational for more hours on Sundays, while ScotRail will be offering late night trains.

Delegates will also be able to take advantage of an integrated public transport ticket.

However, people in Glasgow have been calling for these things, in particular the integrated tickets, for a number of years.

Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill says Glaswegians deserve better.

What is she saying?

Commenting, Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill said: “Along with many others, I have been campaigning for years for an extended Sunday service for Glasgow’s subway and for an integrated public transport ticket for the city and greater Glasgow area.

“It is great to see extended service times and 4G being introduced for COP26, but these improved services should stay for the benefit of people in Glasgow once all the foreign dignitaries have gone. Better, more frequent public transport services, accessible with an integrated ticket, is something the city has desperately needed for years.

“The same is true for the late train services being run by Scotrail. People from all over west central Scotland come to the city to shop, eat and enjoy the night life. Late night trains would allow them to make the most of their time in Glasgow and bring a boost to the city’s Night Time Economy, which has had a difficult two years.