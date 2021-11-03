Specialist drinks shop Fred’s Whisky set to open in Glasgow in 2022

The specialist drinks shop got licence approval in August this year.

What’s happening? Fred’s Whisky, the brainchild of three drinks experts, is set to open in mid 2022 in Glasgow city centre.

The shop, which was awarded a licence in August of this year, has been created up by three “leading, independent whisky aficionados” — including The Gate’s Andy Gemmell and former Whyte and Mackay head of whisky experience Daryl Haldane.

Fred’s Whisky will also have a shop on George Street in Edinburgh, which is set to open in March 2022.

Where will Fred’s Whisky be located? The shop is situated on the site of a former tailors on South Fredrick Street.

What to expect: The independent retailer will stock a wide range of quality spirits such as gin, whisky and tequila, and the team want to encourage customers to try before they buy as well as offering advice on gifts and drinks to try at home.

For those keen to see what’s on offer, the Fred’s Whisky website will go live soon and includes handy recipe videos as well as their range of spirits on sale.

Speaking to the Scotsman, Daryl Haldane said: “The site in Glasgow is a really cool property. We want people to come in and try things.

“For example, taste that gin and tonic and if you’re unsure, let us take you through it and show you how to make it in the shop. So when you go home you’ve got everything you need to just get on with it and enjoy a great drink.