Glasgow apprentice makes final of national trade competition

A Glasgow apprentice will go up against nine other finalists this month in a bid to win a prize package worth £10k.

Aspiring joiner Lee Larmour will be aiming to impress a panel of industry experts across a two-day Screwfix Trade Apprentice final on April 27-28.

The competition aims to shine a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland, in search of the winning champion who receives a £10,000 package of tools, technology, and training.

Lee (22) thinks he could go all the way to the top spot and hopes to stand out with his dedication to promote the trade to others.

He said: “When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it! I am determined to become the best that I can be and build a successful business in the future.

“I’ve been studying joinery and carpentry for four years at Anniesland College. To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level. It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade. The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.”

Lee was shortlisted as his desire to help to encourage the next generation of apprentices shone through in the semi-final as he demonstrated how he goes into a local school to promote the industry to teenagers.

During the final, the apprentices will get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges. The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Dan Lloyd, a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, will also be joining the panel to meet the finalists and celebrate their success.

He said: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them. This year we have been overwhelmed by the standard of entries across the UK and Ireland - it’s clear to see that the future of the industry is in safe hands.

“These future champions of the trade are vital to the industry, and we need to celebrate their work and raise the profile of how rewarding a career in the trade can be. Our previous finalists and winners have set up their own companies, developed their skills through advanced training and become mentors for other apprentices. We hope to inspire more people to consider a career in the trade through our annual competition and I hope all applicants go on to achieve a brilliant career.”