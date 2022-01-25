Glasgow bike scheme offering free rides to new customers

Glaswegians are being offered free rides if they sign up to a bike scheme before the end of the month.

Bike share operator nextbike is encouraging people to get fit and healthy in 2022 by offering new OVO Bikes customers in Glasgow free minutes if they sign up to the scheme before the end of January.

Every new customer will receive 222 free minutes of cycling and although the offer ends in less than two weeks, the free minutes can be redeemed throughout the year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glaswegians have until the end of January to sign up.

The OVO Bikes scheme in Glasgow has more than 175,000 people currently signed up, with customers cycling more than 5.2 million on the popular bikes.

Registration for the offer is quick, simple and free. New customers just need to download the nextbike app and enter Bikefit222 in the vouchers section before January 31.

“Our OVO Bikes scheme in Glasgow offers people a great way to keep active on a tight budget, as well as travelling around the area in an environmentally friendly way,” said nextbike UK managing director, Krysia Solheim.