A pub is Suffolk was voted number one for the first time, but surprisingly no Glasgow pubs made the top 50.

The Estrella Damm top 50 Gastropubs list is now in its 13th year, and ‘ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according to the votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.’

This year’s list includes 10 new entries with the Highest New Entry revealed as Adam Handling’s The Loch and The Tyne, in Windsor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suffolk’s Unruly Pig was named the UK’s top gastropub

New for 2022, Sally Abé’s The Blue Boar in central London was voted One to Watch by the judges for its menu reflecting the very best of British pub dining, whilst Dylans The Kings Arms in St Albans won Front of House team of the year and The Princess of Shoreditch in East London, headed up by Great British Menu’s Ruth Hansom, earned Newcomer of the Year.

James Healey, UK Country Manager for Estrella Damm, said: “As the authentic premium beer of Barcelona, Estrella Damm is proud to continue to support the UK’s gastropubs.

“This is the seventh year that we have sponsored the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, an awards ceremony that celebrates high calibre ingredients, culinary excellence and innovation, qualities that are also shared by Estrella Damm.

“We want to extend our congratulations to all 50 gastropubs on the list and hope more pub-goers are lucky enough to experience their talent in 2022.”

The list includes one Welsh pub, six London bars and five Yorkshire businesses.

Within the top 100, Tom Kitchin’s Scran and Scallie in Edinburgh and The Bonnie Badger in Gullane, along with The Ship Inn in Elie are mentioned.

Last year, Tom Kitchin suspended two members of staff and launched an investigation amid bullying and assault allegations from former staff.

The complaints came to light on social media, and include some speaking out about a “toxic workplace’ with allegations of bullying, assault and harassment.