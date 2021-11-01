Glasgow Christmas market 4th best in UK, according to report

Glasgow’s Christmas market has been rated as the 4th best in the UK - despite the George Square event being cancelled this year.

The George Square Christmas market has brought huge crowds to Glasgow.

Independent holiday cottage company My Favourite Cottages looked at eight data points - including number of stalls, number of visitors, entrance fee and running time - to work out where the best Christmas markets in the UK are.

What is the best Christmas market in the UK?

Manchester Christmas market topped the festive list, followed by the markets in Birmingham and York.

Glasgow came fourth in the list - ahead of Bristol, Blackpool, Canterbury, Brighton, Sheffield and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Glasgow earned an average value of 6.57 - just behind York, but well behind Manchester, which earned an 8.39 rating.

What does it say about Glasgow?

The report states: “Glasgow’s Christmas Market would have been the longest running for almost eight weeks (55 days), but a recent announcement means the market can only use one of its two usual locations and has been reduced to 33 days. Despite this, the market still ranks fourth overall with an overall market score of 6.57.”