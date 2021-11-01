Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebel Brigade will arrive in Glasgow for COP26.

What’s happening? The Red Rebel Brigade are arriving in Glasgow today (Monday 1 November) to join forces with Scotland’s Blue Rebels in holding world leaders to account during the COP26 Climate Summit.

When will the Red Rebel Brigade arrive in Glasgow?

Regional Red Rebel groups have travelled by train to Glasgow over a three-day relay, silently and solemnly performing in carriages and on station platforms up and down the country ahead of their arrival in Glasgow Central Station at 4pm.

The scarlet activists are bringing the gift of a poem to COP26 world leaders which paints a terrifying vision of climate breakdown. They are also warning that COP26 is NOT A DRILL, the world is now on CODE RED alert and unless world leaders take radical and immediate action they will have blood on their hands and face the stench of decay from rising temperatures.

Why it matters: If you’re using Central Station this afternoon expect crowds as, on their arrival the Red Brigade will join with Scotland’s Blue Rebels to deliver a haunting performance in witness to climate decay and a reading of their poem to world leaders. This will be followed by a silent procession around the station and its concourse, ending in the unfurling of the main banner – known as the baton – signifying the end of their journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.

Spokespersons Catherine Heinemeyer and Christina O’Neill said: “Red Rebels have travelled, silently and with purpose, along the veins of the country to the beating heart of COP26 in Glasgow.

“It is now CODE RED for humanity, for climate, and for nature. There is not a single moment more to waste, and policymakers who don’t come to the table ready to make sacrifices really will have blood on their hands.”

“The Red Rebel Brigade symbolises the common blood we share with all species, that unifies us and makes us one,” says Red Rebel founder, Doug Francisco.As such we move as one, act as one and more importantly feel as one.”

The Red Rebel Brigade's journey

The Red Rebel Brigade’s three-day train relay saw groups from Truro, Plymouth and Exeter converge at Bristol Temple Meads station on Saturday (30 October), where they performed a silent, visually haunting display.

On Halloween, the Red Rebels from Bristol, Rugby, and Oxford met at Birmingham New Street and staged a silent vigil to mark the mid-point of the journey.

Rebels from Birmingham, Leeds, York, Wales and The Marches then joined together with Manchester Rebels at Manchester Piccadilly to perform a wordless but hopeful demonstration.

Today, the final day of the journey, Rebels from Manchester, Preston and Carlisle will join the group on route and will arrive in Glasgow Central at 4pm where they will begin their performance.