COP26: What is happening at COP26 in Glasgow today?

COP26 has started, with world leaders arriving in Glasgow for the climate summit.

Boris Johnson has arrived in Glasgow for COP26. (Picture: Getty Images)

Yesterday, COP26 president Alok Sharma opening the summit, warning delegates that the window to keep within the 1.5 degree warming target is closing.

World leaders are now in Glasgow to discuss important issues surrounding the climate crisis and how it can be tackled.

What is happening at COP26 today?

Nicola Sturgeon speaks at WWF Panda Hub, Blue zone (11am) - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Matheson MSP, secretary for net zero, energy and transport, will be speaking at the WWF Panda Hub, to discuss the role of regions and states achieving the 1.5 degrees goal.

Opening of the Green Hub (11am) - The Green Hub, which will be hosting events for the public throughout COP26, opens its doors today. Oras Tynkkynen, member of the European Green Party Committee and Dirk Holemans, co-president of the Green European Foundation, will issue a warm welcome to the Green Hub.

COP26 opening ceremony (noon) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be welcoming world leaders to COP26, with comments from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Key figures including US President Joe Biden will be there - however, notable absentees include Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Leaders’ event (1.45pm) - Starting this afternoon, leaders from around the world will be delivering national statements. Speakers include US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Red Rebel Relay arrive at Glasgow Central (4pm) - The Red Rebel Brigade will be arriving at the train station around 3pm, where they will meet with Scotland’s Blue Rebels. The groups aim to hold the world leaders to account during the climate summit.