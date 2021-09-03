Glasgow council steps in to save crumbling tenements

Old crumbling tenements are to be saved from falling into disrepair after Glasgow City Council agreed to step in and force major issues to be fixed.

A survey was carried out on 120 tenements bounded by Nithsdale Road, Darnley Street, St Andrews Road and Shields Road in January 2020.

The buildings in East Pollokshields are more than 100-years-old, dating back to pre-1919, and many are without factors.

Glasgow City Council fears private owners don’t have suitable insurance.

And now council bosses, acting alongside Southside Housing Association, are poised to carry out enforcement to get properties needing major work fixed if necessary.

For small scale repairs owners would get cash to cover costs as long as they agree to appoint a factor and get building insurance.

A paper on the repair bid was presented to the Pollokshields Area Partnership on Tuesday.

The paper said: “Glasgow City Council and Southside Housing Association ‘are committed to tackling issues of poor property condition and management issues within the pre 1919 tenement housing stock in the area and are looking to enter into a partnership agreement’.”

They two organisations will form a strategy and programme of works for fixing up properties and dealing with private owners. Those needing action will be prioritised.

The meeting heard about ongoing progress on the restoration of tenement sites destroyed by fire in the area in recent years.