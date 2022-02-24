Glasgow suspends town twinning arrangement with Russia

Glasgow has suspended its town twinning agreement with Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia began its large-scale attack on Ukraine on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In light of the attack, members of the council’s city administration committee agreed to suspend its town twinning agreement, where two cities in different countries are paired to encourage human contact and cultural links, with Rostov-on-Don.

Council leader Susan Aitken had written to the Lord Provost this morning to urge him to immediately suspend the twinning link with the city but following a discussion with council officers, a motion by SNP councillor Greg Hepburn was presented to elected members this morning instead.

Emergency motion

Councillor Hepburn said: “Today we woke up to the news of war and an unprovoked attack on Ukraine and its people who most likely didn’t get a chance to sleep at all last night.

“Committee will be aware that Glasgow is twinned with the city Rostov-on-Don and has been since 1986. This morning I move an emergency motion that we suspend this twinning arrangement.

“Officers have confirmed that this is a decision for the city administration committee rather than for the Lord Provost unilaterally.

“While the city cannot influence what is happening to and within Ukraine, we can show our solidarity and demonstrate to our own leaders that we will do what we can and we expect them to do the same.

“We can show people in Ukraine that we see them, we care and that they are not alone. On today of all days I would ask everyone to please support this motion.”

The proposal received cross party support from across the chamber by councillors who agreed that Glasgow should stand in solidarity with citizens of Ukraine.

‘Correct move’

Conservative councillor Robert Connelly said: “We will 100% support the motion brought forward. Although it is as little as we can do as a city council, it is the correct move to make.”

Councillor Jon Molyneux, of the Green group, added: “We wholeheartedly support the motion. It is a small gesture but it is important.

“This is not just about people living in Ukraine but Ukrainian citizens living within Glasgow, and I have spoken with members of the Ukrainian community who are seeing their family members being conscripted to potentially fight a European land war, which is something I never thought we would witness in our lifetime.

“I think we should do anything that we can do to show our solidarity to the people of Ukraine living in Glasgow.”

Labour councillor Malcolm Cunning also said that the news this morning was very concerning and worrying.

He said: “Clearly the news we woke up this morning has been more worrying and concerning than anything that has been happening in the European theatre in my lifetime.

“We are in very remarkable circumstances where we do have to act rather quickly but as carefully as we can.”

‘We have no choice’

Council leader Susan Aitken thanked members for their support and confirmed that following discussions with council officials, it was up to elected representatives to end the twinning agreement themselves.

Ms Aitken said: “We have no choice but to respond to this.

“We are Glasgow and have always been great supporters of city to city diplomacy but we are an international city and we have a strong Ukrainian community here who we must stand in solidarity with as well as the great nation of Ukraine.

“That is why the motion was brought before members this morning at such short notice.”

‘Deeply concerned’

Following the meeting, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Philip Braat said he was deeply concerned about the escalation of “Russian aggression” towards Ukraine.

Mr Braat said: “I have been deeply concerned, as I am sure most Glaswegians have been, to witness the escalation of Russian aggression towards Ukraine – and horrified to wake this morning to the news that a full-scale invasion was underway.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with Glasgow’s Ukrainian community. I am also anxious for the ordinary citizens of Rostov-on-don, who find their country moving into a tremendously dark place.

“However, the Lord Provost serves the city – and it is not in my gift to either make or to break its links with any other.