Restoration planned for Glasgow’s oldest house

Glasgow’s oldest house is set to get building work to return it to how it looked in 1471 on the outside.

The A-listed medieval Provand’s Lordship in the city centre is more than 550 years-old and needs conservation repairs to safeguard its future.

One proposal would see a lime coating put back on the Castle Street building, which would change how it currently looks externally – taking it back to its original glory.

Another idea is to replace the existing windows.

Provand's Lordship is often cited as Glasgow's oldest house. Picture: TSPL

What are the plans?

Glasgow Life has applied for planning permission to make external alterations to the building, which has operated as a museum. A team involved in the proposed restoration have been looking at historical paintings, photographs and other information to research its past.

A design statement submitted to Glasgow City Council from John Gilbert Architects said: “We understand that as one of the most significant buildings in Glasgow that any change proposed to will merit scrutiny.”

It said the building has “perpetually changed” and been adapted over its 550 year plus life.

And the team “have sought to understand the history of the site and allow it to inform our proposals.”

Commenting on the limewashing plan, it said: “One of the key moves proposed as part of the project is to reinstate the lime harled finished to the building. Whilst this undeniably changes the outward appearance of the building, it is also work which reinstates the appearance of the building as it was from 1470 to the early 1900’s.

“It is a decision that is also taken in the interest of preserving the fabric of the building, the stonework has suffered from significant erosion and movement of salts exacerbated by the removal of the harled finish and repointing in cement.”

Windows are to get double glazing and sash and case units with ‘spiral balances’ are to be introduced.

For first floor windows with decorative glass behind, a proposal would see single pane windows installed to allow the historic design to be appreciated internally.

John Gilbert Architects is working with Glasgow Life and City Building (Glasgow) to develop options for the conservation of the building.