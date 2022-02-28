Glasgow cyclists can now apply for spots in new bike shelters - here’s how to apply

Cyclists can now apply for spaces in new on-street bike shelters which will start to be installed across Glasgow this week.

The council, in partnership with Cyclehoop, announced in January that another 70 units would be placed around Glasgow.

Now, Cyclehoop has opened applications for 36 of these shelters, with the remaining units expected to go live in early March.

The expansion has been agreed following significant demand for an initial 61 units, which were installed in June last year, with more than 1000 applicants on waiting lists for full shelters.

‘Remarkable’ response

Cllr Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “It’s great that we are now able to expand our on-street cycle storage scheme following the fantastic response to our initial pilot programme.

The Scotsman transport correspondent Alastair Dalton trying out an electric cargo bike on a cycle path beside the Clyde in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

“A lack of suitable storage in flats and tenements has long been raised as an issue as bikes kept in stairwells can cause obstructions and be at greater risk of being stolen.

“We always knew there would be interest in the storage scheme but the demand for spaces during our initial programme has been remarkable.”

New shelters

Installation of the new units is expected to start today (Monday) and be completed in April. Each of the ‘Bikehangar’ shelters can store six bikes and spaces cost £6 per month.

Residents on waiting lists have already been alerted via email to give them ‘priority access’ to the new units.

Cllr Richardson added: “Extending the scheme is essential to increase access to cycle storage to more residents, and I am delighted we will be doubling the number of shelters across the city.

“Having access to secure on-street storage helps to remove a significant barrier to using a bike for everyday journeys and supports our wider effort to create a sustainable transport network in Glasgow.”

New locations were chosen by the council based on several factors, including demand and requests, the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation and proximity to existing or planned cycle routes.

How can I apply?

Glasgow residents can suggest future locations on the Cyclehoop website.

The new storage units will be installed at:

Eskdale Street

Annette Street

Roslea Drive

Melrose Gardens

Wilton Drive

Battlefield Avenue

Amisfield Street

Crow Road

Albert Road

Garrioch Quadrant

Appin Road

Frankfort Street

Skirving Street

Curle Street

Garrioch Drive

Garthland Drive

Nithsdale Drive

Keir Street

Leven Street

Kenmure Street

Albert Avenue

Woodlands Drive

Waverley Gardens

Striven Gardens

Albert Avenue

Barrington Drive

Woodlands Drive

Barrington Drive

Airlie Street

Shettleston Road

Hotspur Street

Chamberlain Road

Garthland Drive

Underwood Street

Hyndland Road

Waverley Street

Dryburgh Gardens

Cartvale Road

Armadale Street

Lochleven Road

McNeill Street

Woodlands Drive

Queensborough Gardens

Terregles Avenue

Waverley Street

Dundrennan Road

Darnley Gardens

Lauderdale Gardens

Hotspur Street

Garry Street

Leyden Street

Whitehill Street

Exeter Drive

Ledard Road

Herriet Street

Niddrie Square

Terregles Avenue

Queensborough Gardens

Queen Square

Gardner Street

Bolton Drive

St Andrews Square

Barlogan Avenue

Craithie Drive

Kildonan Drive

Wilton Street

Sinclair Drive

Lawrence Street

Queens Park Avenue