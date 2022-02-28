Glasgow cyclists can now apply for spots in new bike shelters - here’s how to apply

The council, in partnership with Cyclehoop, announced in January that another 70 units would be placed around Glasgow.
Now, Cyclehoop has opened applications for 36 of these shelters, with the remaining units expected to go live in early March.
The expansion has been agreed following significant demand for an initial 61 units, which were installed in June last year, with more than 1000 applicants on waiting lists for full shelters.
‘Remarkable’ response
Cllr Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “It’s great that we are now able to expand our on-street cycle storage scheme following the fantastic response to our initial pilot programme.
“A lack of suitable storage in flats and tenements has long been raised as an issue as bikes kept in stairwells can cause obstructions and be at greater risk of being stolen.
“We always knew there would be interest in the storage scheme but the demand for spaces during our initial programme has been remarkable.”
New shelters
Installation of the new units is expected to start today (Monday) and be completed in April. Each of the ‘Bikehangar’ shelters can store six bikes and spaces cost £6 per month.
Residents on waiting lists have already been alerted via email to give them ‘priority access’ to the new units.
Cllr Richardson added: “Extending the scheme is essential to increase access to cycle storage to more residents, and I am delighted we will be doubling the number of shelters across the city.
“Having access to secure on-street storage helps to remove a significant barrier to using a bike for everyday journeys and supports our wider effort to create a sustainable transport network in Glasgow.”
New locations were chosen by the council based on several factors, including demand and requests, the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation and proximity to existing or planned cycle routes.
How can I apply?
Glasgow residents can suggest future locations on the Cyclehoop website.
The new storage units will be installed at:
Eskdale Street
Annette Street
Roslea Drive
Melrose Gardens
Wilton Drive
Battlefield Avenue
Amisfield Street
Crow Road
Albert Road
Garrioch Quadrant
Appin Road
Frankfort Street
Skirving Street
Curle Street
Garrioch Drive
Garthland Drive
Nithsdale Drive
Keir Street
Leven Street
Kenmure Street
Albert Avenue
Woodlands Drive
Waverley Gardens
Striven Gardens
Albert Avenue
Barrington Drive
Woodlands Drive
Barrington Drive
Airlie Street
Shettleston Road
Hotspur Street
Chamberlain Road
Garthland Drive
Underwood Street
Hyndland Road
Waverley Street
Dryburgh Gardens
Cartvale Road
Armadale Street
Lochleven Road
McNeill Street
Woodlands Drive
Queensborough Gardens
Terregles Avenue
Waverley Street
Dundrennan Road
Darnley Gardens
Lauderdale Gardens
Hotspur Street
Garry Street
Leyden Street
Whitehill Street
Exeter Drive
Ledard Road
Herriet Street
Niddrie Square
Terregles Avenue
Queensborough Gardens
Queen Square
Gardner Street
Bolton Drive
St Andrews Square
Barlogan Avenue
Craithie Drive
Kildonan Drive
Wilton Street
Sinclair Drive
Lawrence Street
Queens Park Avenue
Queensborough Gardens