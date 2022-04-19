Glasgow Kiltwalk 2022: Beatson Cancer Charity fundraiser this weekend

Thousands of people are set to take part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk this weekend to raise money for charity.

Over 300 Kilties are expected to fundraise for Beatson Cancer Charity on Sunday - the first live Kiltwalk event in Glasgow since 2019.

It gives walkers a choice of the Mighty Stride (22.7 miles), the Big Stroll (14.37 miles) or the Wee Wander (3 miles).

Every single penny raised will be topped up by 50 per cent, thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation. This has enabled supporters to raise a fantastic £762,578.90 for the charity through the years of Kiltwalk activity.

26-year old Alan Grenfell from Glasgow is taking part in the Kiltwalk for Beatson Cancer Charity after being diagnosed with testicular cancer two years ago.

Alan said: “In December 2020 I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Luckily it was caught really early and I’m fine now but I went through the Beatson Centre at Gartnavel Hospital and it let me see first hand all the amazing work they do.

“Facing something that's pretty heavy duty at this age is daunting but it gave me a lot of perspective, and many people need to face a lot more.

“That's why I'm doing whatever little I can to raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.”

Over 2660 walkers have supported us through the Kiltwalk over the years.

50-year old Laura Mair from Glasgow is set to be one of them, as she has signed up after her dad passed away earlier this year.

Laura said: “I’m doing the walk in memory of my dad who passed away in January and to thank all the staff by giving something back in return for caring for my amazing dad for over four weeks he was there.

“The Beatson is a remarkable institution and we are very lucky to have this in Scotland.

“My dad was diagnosed with Leukemia seven years ago and lived a normal life up until a few weeks before he was admitted in December 2021 to Beatson Hospital Ward B7.

“He always praised the consultants and staff, and his eyes would light up when you mentioned one of his favourite consultants.

“He sadly passed away mid-January. All the staff from all levels treated him with dignity and kindness up until the very end and as a family we couldn’t have asked for much more – they are such special types of people.”

Calum McNair, challenges and community engagement fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so excited to be back at the first live Kiltwalk in Glasgow since 2019.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in the virtual Kiltwalks during the pandemic, but we can’t wait to see everyone walking together again on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who is taking part in the event for our charity – it helps us to support patients and their families during their cancer journey.

“We will be at Pit Stop 1 at the Riverside Museum for Kilties to take a break and grab a snack – remember to come and say hi to us!”