Glasgow love story: Maryhill couple celebrate 28th wedding anniversary after meeting at ASDA nearly 40 years ago
In the run up to Valentine’s Day, love is truly in the air at Asda Maryhill as colleagues Anne and George Smith celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary.
Anne first met George when she started working part-time in Asda Maryhill 37 years ago. It wasn’t quite love at first sight, as the colleagues worked together as friends for 7 years until they became a couple.
Anne Smith said: “George had already worked in Asda for three years before I started. I was just doing part time work on weekends and evenings, and it wasn’t until a few years later, when I went out on a birthday night out with my sister and bumped into him.
“From then on we started catching each other’s eyes in work and got together soon after, and now here we are, 28 years married on Monday!”
Anne continued: “We love working together, we’re celebrating our anniversary by enjoying a wee trip to Edinburgh for a few days and then off to Stirling.”