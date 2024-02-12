Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the run up to Valentine’s Day, love is truly in the air at Asda Maryhill as colleagues Anne and George Smith celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary.

Anne first met George when she started working part-time in Asda Maryhill 37 years ago. It wasn’t quite love at first sight, as the colleagues worked together as friends for 7 years until they became a couple.

Anne Smith said: “George had already worked in Asda for three years before I started. I was just doing part time work on weekends and evenings, and it wasn’t until a few years later, when I went out on a birthday night out with my sister and bumped into him.

“From then on we started catching each other’s eyes in work and got together soon after, and now here we are, 28 years married on Monday!”

Anne and George Smith are both ambient colleagues at Asda Maryhill, and after nearly 40 years of working together and 28 years of marriage, it’s safe to say the spark is still strong, as they plan to celebrate their upcoming anniversary.