A Glasgow pancake house treated 20 children and young people from Young Movers (YoMo) last week to delicious pancakes, as part of its annual charity fundraising event in partnership with Clyde Cash for Kids.

YoMo is a beneficiary group supported by Cash for Kids, which aims to empower Glasgow’s youngsters by improving confidence and social mobility.

The children and young people were able to enjoy a feast at Stack and Still while meeting Clyde 1’s [email protected] presenter, Cassi Gillespie.

Fundraiser

On top of the stacks of pancakes and 12 million combinations of toppings, Stack and Still is aiming to raise a total of £50,000 for Cash for Kids on Pancake Day.

To kickstart the fundraiser, Stack and Still CEO, Paul Reynolds, is gifting £10,000 to Cash for Kids.

In addition, all profits from the sale of pancakes on the day from all six Stack and Still restaurants, will be donated to the charity.

‘Amazing support’

Clyde 1’s Bowie at Breakfast presenter, Cassi Gillespie, said: “I regularly get to witness the fantastic work Clyde Cash for Kids does to support vulnerable and disadvantaged children across Glasgow and the West, and this sort of amazing support from Paul and team at Stack and Still will make a huge difference. Plus, we got to enjoy some pancakes, which you can tell by the smiles, went down well with the Young Movers!”

Lynne Woodage, charity manager at Clyde Cash for Kids in Glasgow, added: “We are so grateful to Stack and Still for their continued support of Clyde Cash for Kids. We have been working together since 2019 supporting children and young people living in poverty.

“This year the demand for our support is higher than ever and we couldn’t provide our CFK grants without the support of companies like Stack and Still”

‘Support our community’

Paul Reynolds, founder and chief executive at Stack and Still said: “It’s important to us as a business to be involved and support our community however, and wherever, we can. Clyde Cash for Kids are renowned for the work they do far and wide across Glasgow and the West, so we’re pleased to be a part of their mission.

“It was brilliant seeing everyone get together with platefuls of pancakes, laughing and enjoying themselves. We encourage pancake fans in Glasgow to head along to one of our restaurants on 1st March to celebrate Pancake Day whilst making a difference to the lives for children throughout the city.”