Glasgow power cut: Who to call and how to check the area if your power is cut

No one wants to be left in the dark when there’s a power cut.

We’ve all been there - the lights go out, the TV switches off, the broadband drops. You find yourself trying to remember where the matches are kept and if you still have any candles.

The first challenge is working out whether you’ve lost power, or if there has been a power cut.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is our quick guide to helping you through a power cut in Glasgow.

Your guide to find information if there is a power cut in Glasgow.

Check your neighbours

The first thing you should do is contact your neighbours. Find out whether it’s an issue in your home, or if other people are having the same problem.

Turn items off/on

You should make sure that any electrical appliances that should not be left alone are switched off, in case the power does come back on.

It’s also advised that you unplug any sensitive devices - such as TVs and computers - and limit your mobile use to make sure you don’t run out of charge.

You should also make sure that at least one light is switched on, so you’ll know when the power is back.

Who should I call during a power cut?

Don’t call your electricity supplier.

The best number to call is 105 - a service which has been launched just for this problem. It’s a free service for people in England, Scotland and Wales, and provides information on power cuts. They will put you through to your

Read More

network operator.

For people in Glasgow that is SP Energy Networks, the electricity network operator in this part of Scotland. You can reach them on 0800 092 9290.

You should also contact SP Energy Networks if you notice a fault, whether it’s damage to a power line or a substation.

Check online

The SP Energy Networks website has information on where power cuts have been identified.

You can enter your postcode, use an interactive map or check a full list of power cuts to find information for your area.

Planned interruptions

Work might need to be carried out on the network from time to time. However, if this is going ahead, SP Energy Networks will contact you days in advance to warn you.

Check your home

If it appears that there has not been a wider power cut and just your home is affected, you’ll need to check your fusebox.