4 former Glasgow pubs being given a new lease of life

The sight of boarded up windows at old Glasgow pubs has become a common one.

There has been a huge drop in the number of pubs across the UK since 2001, as consumer habits have changed and prices have shot up.

Pubs across the city, where we’ve spent many an hour playing pool, watching football, or just relaxing with a pint, have closed down.

New life is now being breathed into some of these old buildings. Whether it’s plans for shops, restaurants or takeaways, it’s better to see these units revitalised than sitting empty.

Here are four former Glasgow pubs which are being given a new lease of life.

Park Lane Tavern

The Park Lane Tavern could be turned into a shop.

Glasgow City Council planning officials gave plans to turn this former Bridgeton pub into a shop the green light in December.

No details were included about what the shop will sell.

Cuillins Bar

The old pub on Kyleakin Street.

This pub in the heart of Carnwadric has been closed for a few years.

Council officials have now approved proposals for the bar, at 51 Kyleakin Road, to be turned into four shops.

The Centaur

The former Centaur pub in Easterhouse.

This former pub in Easterhouse could be turned into a restaurant, if plans are approved.

A decision is yet to be made on the future of the old Centaur pub on Westerhouse Road.

No details have been included on what the restaurant would offer, but it would be open seven days a week.

Hampden Bar

The Hampden could have a new use soon.

In September, plans were approved for the former Hampden Bar in the Southside to be turned into a restaurant.