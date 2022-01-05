4 former Glasgow pubs being given a new lease of life

There has been a huge drop in the number of pubs across the UK since 2001, as consumer habits have changed and prices have shot up.
Pubs across the city, where we’ve spent many an hour playing pool, watching football, or just relaxing with a pint, have closed down.
New life is now being breathed into some of these old buildings. Whether it’s plans for shops, restaurants or takeaways, it’s better to see these units revitalised than sitting empty.
Here are four former Glasgow pubs which are being given a new lease of life.
Park Lane Tavern
Glasgow City Council planning officials gave plans to turn this former Bridgeton pub into a shop the green light in December.
No details were included about what the shop will sell.
Cuillins Bar
This pub in the heart of Carnwadric has been closed for a few years.
Council officials have now approved proposals for the bar, at 51 Kyleakin Road, to be turned into four shops.
The Centaur
This former pub in Easterhouse could be turned into a restaurant, if plans are approved.
A decision is yet to be made on the future of the old Centaur pub on Westerhouse Road.
No details have been included on what the restaurant would offer, but it would be open seven days a week.
Hampden Bar
In September, plans were approved for the former Hampden Bar in the Southside to be turned into a restaurant.
The proposals for c-listed bar, in the Crosshill conservation area, were given the go ahead, despite concerns from locals about the impact it would have on traffic and noise.