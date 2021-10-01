25 things to do in Glasgow this October

As we move into autumn, there’s lots happening in Glasgow from live music and festivals to food and drink events.

Here we take a look at a wide range of things to do in Glasgow this October.

KSI - Glasgow Garage

The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW / Friday, 1st October 2021 / From 7:00pm / Tickets available online

Why should you go: After performing at TRNSMT in Glasgow, the ​​internet personality and rapper KSI will play his UK tour for fans.

The Rum Festival Glasgow 2021

141 Bridgegate, G1 5HZ / Saturday, 2nd October 2021 / From 12:00pm - 5pm / Tickets available on eventbrite/ Age 18+ only

Why should you go: Visitors to the Rum Festival can look forward to sampling types of rums, cocktails, dancing, street food and house bands. Drink tokens are £5 each. More information available on eventbrite.co.uk

Erasure

SEC Armadillo, G3 8YW / Saturday, 2nd October 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11:55pm / Tickets available on See Tickets from £51.75

Why should you go: Andy Clarke and Vince Clarke celebrate the release of their album, ‘The Neon’, they will be doing a tour around the UK.

Tim Burgess

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut 272A St Vincent St, G2 5RL / Monday, 4 October 2021 / From 8:30pm - 11:30pm / Tickets available livenation.co.uk / Age 18+

Why should you go: The singer and musician from Cheshire, best known as the front man of The Charlatans, performing at Glasgow.

Ellie Goulding - Brightest Blue Tour 2021

O2 Academy, G5 9NT / Thursday, 7th October 2021 / From 7:00pm / Tickets available on livenation.co.uk from £28.90

Why should you go: Singer Ellie Goulding, is touring around the UK for her 2020 album, ‘Brightest Blue’. After having huge success, the two time BRIT award winner has sold millions singles and streams worldwide.

Oktoberfest beer and food night 2021

Nithsdale Rd, Glasgow G41 2AL / Friday, 8 October 2021 / From 7:30pm / For more info go to allevents.in

Why should you go: Oktoberfest is bringing traditional German culture to Glasgow, where visitors can enjoy drinking some of Germany’s finest beers and tasty treats. (Menu on their Facebook page)

Sonny Fodera

SWG3 Studio, G3 8QG / Saturday, 9th October 2021 / From 11:00pm / Tickets available on ticketweb.co.uk from £19.69 / Age 18+

Why should you go: Sonny Fodera is an Australian DJ and producer who makes house electronic music, including pop too.

Inhaler

244 Gallowgate, G4 0TT / Sunday, 10 October 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11:30pm / Tickets available on livenation.co.uk

Why should you go: Irish rock band Inhaler celebrate the release of their debut album, with a UK tour which includes a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom.

KasabianTour2021

O2 Academy, G5 9NT / Wednesday, 13 October 2021 / From 7:00pm / Tickets available on livenation.co.uk

Why should you go: The English rock band, formed in 2007 are playing in Glasgow with bassist Serge Pizzorno , drummer Chris Edward, and guitarist Tim Carter.

Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour 2021

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, G2 3NY / Wednesday, 13 October 2021 / From 7:45pm - 10:30pm / Tickets available on glasgowconcerthalls.com from £82.50

Why should you go: Sir Cliff Richard has been one of Britain’s greatest music icons, with over 60 years in the industry. Selling over 250 million albums worldwide and has achieved huge success in films, musicals and TV shows.

Baga Chipz & Ginny Lemon at AXM, Glasgow

AXM Glasgow, 90 Glassford St, G1 1UR / Friday, 15 October 2021 / From 8:00pm - 11pm / Tickets available on allevents.in / Age 18+

Why should you go: Rupaul Drag Race’s Season 1 and 2 UK Queens are coming to Glasgow for a one off pride show event. Meet and Greets will begin at 8pm with the show starting at 9pm.

Dachshund Pop Up Cafe

84 Mitchell St, G1 3NA / Sunday, 17 October 2021 / From 10:00am - 5pm / Tickets available on fatsoma.com booking fee of £12 / More information on the Facebook page

Why should you go: The Dachshund pop up cafe is coming to Glasgow where 150 dogs get to roam around free with their owners. Photographers will be on hand to take photos and videos and there will be unlimited dog treats available at treat stations as well as unlimited free puppuccions for all dogs.

Level 42

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY / Monday, 18 October 2021 / From 7:00 - 11pm / Tickets available on level42.com

Why should you go: An Eighties pop band is coming to Glasgow, singing old songs ‘Running in the Family’ and ‘Lessons in Love’ as well as newer tracks.

JLS Tour 2021

SSE Hydro, G3 8YW / Wednesday, 20 and Thursday 21 October 2021 / From 6:30pm / under 14s must be accompanied by an adult / Tickets available on livenation.co.uk from £33.50

Why should you go: The 2008 X- Factor semi finalists are coming to Glasgow this year to perform. After their long break, they have since sold over 1 million copies in the UK. JLS won the BRIT Awards in 2010 and will be performing for the Glasgow crowd this October.

Bars & Melody

The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW / Monday, 25 October 2021 / From 8:00pm - 10:30pm / Tickets available on seetickets.com from £22.00

Why should you go: This teenage rapping duo who reached the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent after Simon Cowell pressed his special golden buzzer for them.

Trash Boat

15 Union St, G1 3RB / Saturday, 23 October 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11:00pm / Tickets available on livenation.co.uk from £13

Why should you go: British punk band Trash Boat have announced a UK tour for October including a night at Glasgow’s nightclub Cathouse.

Bon Iver

SSE Hydro, G3 8YW / Monday, 25 October 2021 / From 6:30pm - 11:55pm / Tickets available on list.co.uk from £40.85

Why should you go: Bon Iver is an American indie folk band founded in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon. Bon Iver won the 2012 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist.

Maggie’s Glasgow Halloween Firewalk

Gartnavel General Hospital, G12 0YN / Wednesday, 27 October 2021 / From 5:00pm 8pm / Tickets available on allevents.in

Why should you go: Blaze Firewalks is helping people overcome their fears by walking on hot coals to support people with cancer.

The Big Icebox Halloween Movie Night

2 St Lukes Business Centre,G5 0TS / Thursday, 28 October / From 7:00pm / More information on Facebook

Why should you go: A fun night allowing up to 50 people to watch Halloween horror movies with free popcorn.

Uproar Scotland Halloween Party

18 Jamaica St, G1 4QD / Friday, 29 October 2021 / From 6:00pm - 3am / Tickets available on skiddle.com from £22.25 / Ages 18+ only

Why should you go: The Classic Grand is throwing a party. Located on Jamaica Street, the venue is hosting all kinds of fantastic DJs and live acts.

GlasGLOW

Glasgow Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE/ From 27 October - 14 November/ From 6.00pm / Tickets available from itison

Why should go: Guests will enter the fictional world of Glasglopolis, a sprawling metropolis which is under attack from a terrifying toxic gloop. Playing the role of an undercover reporter, each guest will go on a journey to expose the truth and save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.

Jurassic Encounter

Glasgow Cuningar Loop, Downiebrae Rd, Rutherglen, G73 1PW / From 2 - 17 October/ From 10am / Tickets available from See Tickets, from £11.50

Why should go: The new event will allow guests to get up close and personal with some of the most fascinating beasts ever to roam the earth, with the promise of an encounter with a life-like dinosaur.

Spooktacular

Green Car Park, Silverburn, Barrhead Road, Glasgow G53 6AG/ 7-31 October/ From 5pm-9pm/ Tickets available from Festticket.com

Why should go: The Spooktacular is a brand new immersive spooky event that is coming to Glasgow in October. There will be a range of funfair rides - new and traditional.

Black History Month artwork

West side of Glasgow Green along National Cycle Network Route 75/ 1-31 October/ Free

Why should go: A programme of events and a series of artworks have been unveiled in Glasgow Green as part of the National Cycle Network routes in Scotland.

The eight artworks and events are along traffic-free National Cycle Network routes throughout Scotland and will celebrate notable Black people from Scotland’s history, and key events that have made Scotland the country it is today.

M&D’s Theme Park Outdoor Pumpkin Festival

Strathclyde Country Park, Bellshill, Motherwell ML1 3RT / 9-31 October / From 11am / Tickets available from M&D’s website