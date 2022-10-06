Durga Puja wrapped up on Wednesday October 5, and featured a beautiful, elaborat stage decoration at the Thomas Coars Memorial Baptist Church in Paisley.

Hindus across Glasgow celebrated Durga Puja in Paisley at the Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church this week.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual hindu festival celebrated in India and Bangladesh.

The ten day festival began on September 25 and ended on Wednesday, October 5 - the last five days of the celebrations are of the most significance.

Durga Puja is a celebration of the Hindu god Durga and her victory over the demon Mahishasur. ‘Puja’ is a worship ritual performed by Hindus to pay homage to one or more gods.

The puja is performed in homes and public, the latter featuring a temporary stage and structural decorations (known as pandals). The festival is also marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, and public processions.

A pandal was created and installed in the Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church, as Hindus across Glasgow came to the old church in Paisley to pay homage to Durga, meet with the wider community, and celebrate.

All images were submitted by Deepesh Sangtani, a Masters student at Glasgow School of Art and a visitor to the Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church during Durga Puja.

Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church in Paislet was the venue to host Durga Puja 2022. (Pic: @deepstagram27)

The Hindu community across Glasgow came to the church in Paisley to celebrate Durga Puja. (Pic: @deepstagram27 on Instagram)

The pandal created for the Durga Puja celebration in the Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church. (Pic: @deepstagram27 on Instagram)

The beautiful Pandal was placed in front of the altar in the old church building.