The Olympics are well and truly upon us, and as millions watch across the world, we wanted to share our cities athletes going for gold this year.

Scotland has sent 34 Scots to compete at the Olympics this year to compete on the world stage for Great Britain. - 7 are from Glasgow proper (20.5%), while 12 are from the West of Scotland (35.2%).

Athletes range from swimmers to field hockey to taekwondo, such is the variety of the city of Glasgow.

Take a look below as we share all the Olympians from Glasgow and the surrounding area at the Paris Olympics 2024 - including what they’re competing for,

1 . Neil Gourley Middle-distance runner Neil Gourley was born in Glasgow and runs the 1500m at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Contributed

2 . Nick Percy 29-year-old Nick Percy was born in Glasgow and competes in the discus throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Contributed

3 . Grace Reid 28-year-old Grace Reid was born in Glasgow and is competing in women’s 3m springboard | Scottish Swimming