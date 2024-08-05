Glaswegian Olympians 2024: All athletes competing at the Paris Olympics 2024 from in and around Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:24 BST

Which Olympians at Paris 2024 are from Glasgow? All the atheletes competing for medals at the Olympics from in and around Glasgow

The Olympics are well and truly upon us, and as millions watch across the world, we wanted to share our cities athletes going for gold this year.

Scotland has sent 34 Scots to compete at the Olympics this year to compete on the world stage for Great Britain. - 7 are from Glasgow proper (20.5%), while 12 are from the West of Scotland (35.2%).

Athletes range from swimmers to field hockey to taekwondo, such is the variety of the city of Glasgow.

Take a look below as we share all the Olympians from Glasgow and the surrounding area at the Paris Olympics 2024 - including what they’re competing for,

Middle-distance runner Neil Gourley was born in Glasgow and runs the 1500m at the Paris Olympics 2024.

1. Neil Gourley

Middle-distance runner Neil Gourley was born in Glasgow and runs the 1500m at the Paris Olympics 2024.

29-year-old Nick Percy was born in Glasgow and competes in the discus throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

2. Nick Percy

29-year-old Nick Percy was born in Glasgow and competes in the discus throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

28-year-old Grace Reid was born in Glasgow and is competing in women’s 3m springboard

3. Grace Reid

28-year-old Grace Reid was born in Glasgow and is competing in women's 3m springboard

29-year-old Lee Morton comes from Glasgow and competes in Men's Field Hockey

4. Lee Morton

29-year-old Lee Morton comes from Glasgow and competes in Men's Field Hockey

