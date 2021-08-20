Glaswegians most likely to die at work, according to new report

People working in Glasgow are more likely to die at work than any other place in the UK, according to a new report.

The figures were published by I’m Insured.

What: The study by life insurance specialists I’m Insured analysed the latest HSE (Health and Safety Executive) to reveal the percentage of workplace related deaths happening in each region of the UK, as well as each local authority area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did the data show: The data in the report revealed that Glaswegian workers are more at risk of dying in the workplace than anywhere else in the country.

The report took into account the percentage of workplace related deaths that took place between 2015 and 2020 in each local authority area across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Throughout that period, over three in ever 100 (3.44 per cent) workplace deaths occurred in the city, meaning workers in Glasgow are sadly more at risk than any others in the country.