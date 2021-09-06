Hi-tech hubs in Glasgow to have ultrafast Wi-Fi and free calls

Old phone boxes in Glasgow are set to be removed and replaced with hi-tech ‘tablets’ offering free Wi-Fi and an emergency button for 999 calls.

BT is paving the way for the futuristic devices to be installed at locations including Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Bus Station, Argyle Street and Celtic Park, among others.

The 2.98 metre structures- called ‘Street Hubs’ – would provide free phone calls, ultrafast Wi-Fi, device charging and a 999 button among other services to the public.

A statement submitted to Glasgow City Council’s planning department from BT said: “We’re further transforming our legacy payphones into state-of-the art, fibre-connected digital community hubs – called Street Hubs.”

Existing phone boxes are set to be taken away at locations where street hubs are to be erected.

Screens on the replacement kiosks are able to show public service announcements, act as a community noticeboard and display advertising.

Other potential uses include monitoring, air and noise pollution, the outdoor temperature and traffic conditions. Providing access to maps and giving directions are also a potential possibility.

During the pandemic the kiosks were used to deliver heath information in areas across the UK.

BT has applied to Glasgow City Council to allow LCD advertisement displays to be hosted on both sides of the proposed BT Street Hub units in areas around the city.

A document lodged with planning said an advertisement consent application has been made to the council for the right to display advertisements on “internally illuminated digital lcd screen to both sides of freestanding ‘Street Hub’ equipment.”

A BT spokeswoman said: “Over 400 of our existing Street Hub units are already delivering a wide range of economic, social and technology benefits to communities and local councils up and down the country.”