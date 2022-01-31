Historic Glasgow hotel in ‘appalling condition’ set to undergo work

The historic Millennium Hotel in George Square is set to undergo ‘crucial’ work after having to close off bedrooms due to its poor state.

The building fabric is in an “appalling condition” and a building survey report recommended demolition and rebuild, according to documents lodged with the council.

Repairs

But the hotel operator plans to carry out out “comprehensive” repairs instead at a “huge cost” to save the hotel and return it to its former glory.

The Millennium Hotel is set to undergo work.

Archyield Ltd has applied for planning permission for re-roofing, replacement of dormers, fabric repairs and external decoration.

A statement from GD Lodge Architects lodged with the council said the Millennium Hotel” is a key part of Glasgow’s culture identity” and it is “important that steps are taken to protect it.”

It added: “However, as demonstrated in the damning building survey report, the building is in serious need of intervention to avoid becoming another historic asset on the ‘Buildings at Risk Register.’”

The statement said “bedrooms have been taken out of use” due to the poor condition of many windows, which have rot.

Hotel history

A standard room at the hotel costs from about £67 per night while a suite can cost from £219 according to its website.

The B-listed building constructed around 1807 to 1818 is the only Georgian building left on George Square.

A survey recommended careful consideration should be given to rebuilding of the hotel – retaining only the front facade.

The heritage impact statement from the architects said: the “damning building survey report details the appalling condition of the building fabric due to the age of materials, neglect through lack of maintenance due to access difficulties, extent of damage caused by unsympathetic works carried out during the 20th century, and fabric deterioration caused by extreme weather brought about by climate change.”

Problems

The documents submitted to Glasgow City Council laid out problems with the well known landmark and what needs to be done to fix it.

Issues include water ingress and the main roof slates are considered beyond repair.

Proposed work includes the main roof to be stripped back to bare timbers with new slates put in.