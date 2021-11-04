Hundreds of homes to be built in Carmyle, despite climate fears

Efforts to save greenfield land in Carmyle due to the climate emergency have failed after plans to build hundreds of homes were approved.

The plans for houses in Carmyle.

Glasgow’s planning committee has granted planning permission in principle to develop up to 300 homes on land next to River Road, Kenmuir Road and Clydeford Road.

But Cllr Eva Bolander, SNP, said she had concerns about the “kind of message that is sending out” when the United Nations climate conference COP26 is taking place in Glasgow.

She backed a motion from Cllr Allan Young, Greens, which called for the plans to be rejected, but it lost out by 12 votes to three.

Cllr Young said: “I cannot support this because of the intrusion into the natural environment and the impact on biodiversity.”

Council planners, who had recommended the scheme was approved, emphasised the land was not greenbelt but greenfield — which means it is not protected — and had been a long-term site to “meet housing needs”.

More than 70 objections were submitted when the plans were launched by AS Carmyle Ltd and New City Vision (Carmyle) Ltd in 2017. Many were concerned about the loss of green space and argued the land should be considered as greenbelt.

They also raised fears over the impact on wildlife and protected species, increased traffic and noise and potential flooding.

One resident said: “It seems rather short-sighted to be building on land where there’s currently an abundance of natural habitat including trees when we’re all taking measures to reduce our carbon footprint and trying to keep animals and insects from extinction.”

However, council planners said the scheme could go ahead after the developer made changes, which included removing plans for access to the house through Orchard Park and for proposed homes near the Baggie Minnow Pond.

They advised the benefits “outweigh” the conservation interest of the site — which is “of the lowest value to the city”.

As the permission is in principle, a more detailed application will be required in the future.

A council officer said NatureScot, the public body responsible for Scotland’s natural heritage, were “satisfied” with proposed mitigation measures for the impact on biodiversity, and that updated species protection plans would be required.

He added: “The relevant authorities within the council and national authorities are satisfied with the steps being proposed.”

Cllr Young said: “I understand the balance that is being made, but just for clarity, there will be a detrimental impact to the local environment, to local habitats and to local diversity from this development.”

The officer said: “During the construction process, every step will be taken to minimise that but it is inevitable there will be some short term impact.

“In the longer term, because of the design of the proposals and the conditions, the impact should be minimal if not totally mitigated.”

He added conditions would be placed on the construction phase so contractors “ avoid impacting the local habitat” and enforcement action can be taken if necessary.

He added: “The pond won’t be affected, it is the wider designation that will be affected.”

Cllr Bolander said: “This is a site that has been planned for housing for a long time, but our research and experiences are changing.

“From 2007, we have now come to clarity about the climate emergency. We are in a much more emergency situation than we had awareness of then.”

The officer said: “We’ve got an obligation to meet housing needs and this was one of our long-term sites.

“It is not the equivalent of looking at a greenbelt development, this is a managed process of delivering housing in what has been considered and established to be the appropriate sites.”

The developer will be required to provide funding for two multi-use games pitches, an expansion to the local community centre and increased capacity in schools, with three new classrooms and two extra nursery classes.