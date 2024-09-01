He was spotted before the game kicked off | Getty Images

A major Hollywood celebrity has been spotted at Celtic vs Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops waltzed to a comfortable 3-0 victory over their rivals in their first Premiership meeting this season. Daizen Maeda and Kyogo put Brendan Rodgers’ men ahead in the first half. Callum McGregor’s thumping strike put this one to be don another convincing derby day for those in green and white.

Pre-match, the global appeal of this fixture was on full display. Christoph Waltz, the Hollywood celebrity worth a reported $30m after appearances in films like Django Unchained, Inglorious B******s and James Bond movies, was spotted parading the touchline. And it’s Celtic who have a new fan, as he adorned the Hoops.

He was treated to a star-studded home performance on a day where former goalkeeper Joe Hart was spotted at the stadium for the first time since his retirement at the end of last season. One Hoops fan said on the appearance of Waltz “We're absolutely massive” while another stated “As if ye couldn’t love him any more.”

Another joked “Kyogo unchained” while one more added “Great actor.” Speaking on the game, Celtic star McGregor said to Sky Sports after the match: “We try and get bodies in the midfield, that is the way we play.

“We were probably unlucky not to get the third one just before half-time. That was probably a big moment in the game, our first goal that was offside. That gave us the belief and settled everybody down. Then we just went and played our football.”