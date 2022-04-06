The operators of Galactic Carnival, a brand-new space themed fairground in Glasgow, are on the hunt for a ‘Thrill Tester’ to be the first person to test each of its live events before they open to the public.

Global Events and Attractions is looking for a seasoned fairground fan to walk the plank, get into a spin and drop from great heights all in the name of creating the perfect fairground experience.

The ride aficionado will be tasked with receiving the customer journey, trying out every single ride and of course taste testing the pancakes, candy floss and burgers available at each of the operators events across the UK for the next 12 months.

Galactic Carnival is currently running in the green car park at Silverburn, complete with space-themed photo opportunities and delicious food and drink traders until April 18.

Galactic Carnival provides a four-hour unlimited ride wristband, offering something for everyone, from family friendly rides, to thrill-seeking rides that will be sure to take them into orbit.

Ready for thrill-seekers to go intergalactic, supersonic, Galactic Carnival thrill rides include the Spinning Mouse Coaster, Miami Trip, Take Off, the Pirate Ship and many more.

Would you be up for trying new fairground rides?

Perfect for little thrill seekers and families, Galactic Carnival also has an array of rides to keep the kids entertained including the Big Apple Coaster, the Circus Train, Race-A-Rama and Kangaroos.

Traditional rides include the iconic Waltzers, Magic Carpet, Dodgems, Teacups and more.

The final ride is the Giant Wheel, with the 33m tall wheel giving passengers the best seat in the house with a view over Glasgow for miles.

Douglas Taylor of Global Events & Attractions said “We aim to go one step bigger with every event that we deliver and Galactic Carnival is no different. It is absolutely jam packed with rides for all of the family and, with our next big event at an undisclosed site in the city coming up soon, we want to find a ride-aholic who will work with us to make it even better.

“From the rides to the food and drink everything in the fairground has to be just right for the party atmosphere. We are looking for someone to show us the wealth of their experience visiting fairgrounds and to try out our rides and win the boasting rights that they have ridden each event start to finish first.”

To apply for the role of Global Events & Attractions Thrill Tester applicants should send a video telling the operator about the best thrill ride they have ever ridden and why they like it so much.

The video should be sent to [email protected] by Friday, April 15. The successful applicant will be the first to test every event run by Global Events & Attractions for the next 12 months and they will have unlimited access to each one for themselves and their family.