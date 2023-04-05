Lorraine Kelly shares heartfelt post about Deborah James

Lorraine Kelly has paid tribute to Deborah James as her Bowelbabe Fund continues to raise money for charity.

The TV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday 5 April revealing how much money the Bowelbabe Fund has raised for Cancer Research UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research was set up to continue the legacy of Dame Deborah James , who was a journalist and BBC podcast host and was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer checks are at a record high after Dame Deborah James’ death

Lorraine posted a video collage of Deborah with audio of her explaining why she set up the foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“THIS WONDERFUL WOMAN - HOW WE MISS HER! • @bowelbabefund We are so excited to finally be able to share that the Bowelbabe Fund for @cr_uk has raised an amazing £11.3m! We are blown away by your continued support. Thank you,” Lorraine captioned the post.

In the caption Lorraine also explained that the money “would go to help give more people more time with the people they love by funding cutting-edge research, spreading the word about signs and symptoms, and smashing the stigmas around cancer.”

The money will be used to fund three pioneering cancer research products as well as the installation of a new, advanced x-ray machine at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and an awareness and education programme run by Bowel Cancer UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

She ended the post by thanking the Bowelbabe fund and Deborah’s family.

“You are all incredible!” She wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments to show their love and support.

“She was incredible and beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Most wonderful and courageous lady although she was dying she always thought of others she maybe would save,” said another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The foundation is not stopping there, though, and is aiming to raise even more money to support those affected by bowel cancer.