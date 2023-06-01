Jamie Laing reveals he asked Lewis Capaldi to sing at his wedding in Seville but the star was unable to attend.

Jamie Laing has revealed that Lewis Capaldi nearly performed at his wedding in Seville. The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, from Oxford, married Sophie Habboo for the second time in a romantic service after initially tying the knot in a registry office in Chelsea.

Despite Jamie’s celebrity status he narrowly missed out on having Lewis sing on his big day. Jamie and comedian Tom Lucy discussed the wedding on his podcast ‘Private Parts’.Tom asked: “So what was the whole thing about Lewis Capaldi? There was a time when he was going to come right?” Jamie replied: “There was a window when he was going to come”.

Tom said: “He wanted to come right?” to which Jamie responded: “Yes, his agent, his whole team were keen to get him out there but he couldn’t do it.”

It is not the first time that Jamie has talked about the possibility of having Lewis provide the entertainment at his wedding. On his podcast ‘Newlyweds’ which he hosts alongside his wife Sophie, he revealed: “I got a call from Lewis Capaldi’s agent saying we’re going to try and get him to come to the wedding as a surprise for you.”

Sophie appeared delighted, before Jamie added: “He can’t do it.” Sophie exclaimed: “Why would you do that? I actually feel like crying now. I am really not happy about that.” Jamie laughingly confessed: “Unfortunately it can’t happen” with a deflated Sophie replying: “That is the biggest flop I ever heard.”

Despite Lewis not being available there were plenty of other celebrities in attendance including Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams, Lottie Moss, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Ollie Locke and Sam Thompson. Sophie wore an elegant embroidered ivory wedding dress with a huge lace veil that showed off her slender physique. With her glowing tan and freshly highlighted hair tied back in a chic chignon she looked the picture of elegance. Jamie meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie and showed up at the wedding wearing sunglasses.

Sophie’s bridesmaids wore ivory white bridesmaid dresses from ‘Maids to Measure’, which all differentiated in style and shape proving that mix and match bridesmaid dresses can look completely unified and elegant.

The couple tied the knot in Andalusia’s largest privately owned residential development, Sotogrande, and partied until dawn with their friends and family. Even though Lewis wasn’t there to serenade them, Jamie opted for Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Perfect’ for their first dance.