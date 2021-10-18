Justin McLaughlin: Fundraiser set up to give murdered teen ‘send off he deserves’

Thousands of pounds have been donated to give murdered teenager, Justin McLaughlin, the ‘send off he deserves’.

Justin McLaughlin died on Saturday, after being found injured at High Street train station.

What happened to Justin McLaughlin?

Justin (14) was found injured at High Street train station on Saturday, and was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the murder.

Enquiries remain ongoing after the arrest.

What is the fundraiser?

A crowdfunder has been setup to raise funds to help pay for the funeral costs.

The organisers posted: “Justin was a happy, kind and loving boy who had his whole life ahead of him but it tragically ended so soon at the young age of 14 years old.

“As he was so young there are no funeral funds in place, so please help us to give Justin the proper send off he deserves.”

£5135 had been donated at the time of writing.

To make a donation, visit justgiving.

Can I help Police Scotland?

Members of the public can still submit information via an online portal.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus.

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday, 16 October. BTP can also be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 394 of 16/10/21.