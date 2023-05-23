Lewis Capaldi took to Instagram last night (May 22) to announce an additional ‘Behind The Music’ show in Edinburgh today (May 23). The singer, 26 from Glasgow, teased the release in an Instagram story captioned: “Scotland, something might be going on sale at 5pm today.”

This tease was followed by an official announcement in which Lewis announced a last-minute Edinburgh event in addition to the two other Edinburgh shows Lewis already added to his schedule. The event took place at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh at 1pm, with tickets quickly selling out.

Lewis Capaldi at one of his Behind The Music shows in Glasgow

Following the ticket sale, Lewis thanked fans for their support and announced that he had an additional 34 tickets available, which went on sale this morning (May 23) at 10am.

Posting on his Instagram story, Lewis said: “Edinburgh thank you for selling the 1pm event out again earlier!! Just heard we can release 34 more tickets for the venue!! Going to put them on sale at 10am tomorrow. If you’re free tomorrow lunchtime for the show get ready for 10am to grab the last few.”

He followed this story with another post describing how much he enjoyed playing at the smaller shows. Lewis said: “Loving these smaller shows this week, class to be back in some of the venues from my first ever tour! Cheers to everyone who managed to get a ticket for one of these x.”

Lewis has doubled the number of shows he was originally meant to perform

Lews has played nine of the intimate shows since the release of his album on Friday May 19 - in London, Dundee, Glasgow and Nottingham - with three in Edinburgh today and a final two in Bristol tomorrow (May 24).

After the news of Lewis’ additional show broke, as did the news that confirmed Lewis’ album is heading to Number 1 in its debut week. The album, which has been out for five days, is already outselling the rest of the Top 20 contenders combined.

The album has secured 68,000 chart sales so far, suggesting it could even overtake Ed Sheeran’s first-week sales to become the fastest selling album of the year so far. Ed’s first-week sales for ‘Subtract’ totalled 76,000 chart units.