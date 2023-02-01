The Brit Awards has announced that Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Sam Smith will perform at the O2 Arena

Lewis Capaldi has joined the list of singers set to perform at The Brit Awards 2023.

The Scottish songwriter, 26, will perform at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February at 8:30pm.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker completes the lineup of performers for the night, joining the likes of; Harry Styles, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Wet Leg, Kim Petras, Cat Burns, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

This will be the first time The Brit Awards will be on a weekend since it started the annual ceremony in 1982. Mo Gilligan will host for the second year in a row and will air on ITV1.

Lewis last performed at The Brits in 2020 when he won awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year, with his hit Someone You Loved.

The number one songwriter shared the news with his 5.7 million Instagram followers and received over 13,000 likes from his very excited fans.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement at the announcement, one person wrote: “LEWIS AND HARRY”

Another added: “NOW WE ARE TALKING!!! most handsome & charming celeb out there. not to forget his bonkers of a voice.”

A third commented: “Oh I wanna be there so bad.”

Lewis Capaldi - credit Alexandra Gavillet

The singer was discovered after his manager Ryan Walter heard an iPhone recording that was recorded in his bedroom and had been uploaded to his SoundCloud account.

The day after first contacting Lewis Capaldi, Walter flew from America to Britain to hear him play live.

Lewis is set to be a guest on comedian Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One this Saturday (4 February at 6:50pm), where he will take part in the infamous ‘Send to All’ game.

The Forget Me singer is looking like he will be having a very busy summer as he’s been announced to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, headlining at Reading & Leeds, and huge shows in Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester.